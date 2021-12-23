Carnival Co. & plc Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

NYSE:CCL opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

