CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $157.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 15,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 930,127 shares.The stock last traded at $129.64 and had previously closed at $127.87.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.58.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 630,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,665,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 265,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,936,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.