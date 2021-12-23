CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,127. CarMax has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day moving average is $134.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.58.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

