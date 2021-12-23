CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $155.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

