Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRDL. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (“”CVD””). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

