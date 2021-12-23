Carbon Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $4.31 million and $117,422.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.10 or 0.08130140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,586.21 or 1.00076627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00073055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,100,628 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

