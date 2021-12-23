Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDUAF. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

