Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDUAF. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

