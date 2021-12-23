Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$167.62.

CP opened at C$92.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$93.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.62. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

