Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Trading Up 4.2%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.31 and last traded at C$47.12. Approximately 235,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 301,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.22.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CSFB raised their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Pat Sherlock sold 44,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$2,718,256.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,105.16. Also, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.00, for a total value of C$948,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,968. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,522.

About Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

