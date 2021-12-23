Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 36,923 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,923 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $31,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

