Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 36,037 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,037 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $71.73 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

