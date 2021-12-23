Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 17,121 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 565,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $92,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $156.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average of $160.02. The company has a market cap of $463.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

