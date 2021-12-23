Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,268 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 405,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $35,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $94,742,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after buying an additional 89,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 66,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after buying an additional 65,070 shares during the period.

NOBL stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91.

