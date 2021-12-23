Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $27,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $42,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,385.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,490.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,472.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,648.50.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

