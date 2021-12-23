Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $24,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 246,498 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,824,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 162,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,737 shares in the last quarter.

OMFL opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87.

