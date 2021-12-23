Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 78,166 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 12.21% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $32,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,270.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,691,000 after acquiring an additional 231,464 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,395,000.

NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

