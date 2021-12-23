Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,961 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 408,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

CMCSA opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.