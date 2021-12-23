Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $26.26

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.26, but opened at $24.61. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 883 shares traded.

CALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $294,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

