California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 4,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th.

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans.

