Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.29.

CFW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.90 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$1,370,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,460 shares in the company, valued at C$4,545,606.69. Also, Director Ronald Mathison bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$726,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 280,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,163,933.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 756,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,856.

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$4.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.79. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$9.00. The firm has a market cap of C$161.91 million and a PE ratio of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$295.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

