Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Trading Down 3%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) shares fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35. 3,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 197,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDRE. B. Riley started coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Cadre alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.