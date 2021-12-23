Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

BFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Drew C. Brees bought 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $542,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFST stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

