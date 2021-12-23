Bsr Reit Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$2.39. The firm had revenue of C$39.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

