Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $722.24 Million

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to post sales of $722.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $750.00 million and the lowest is $708.97 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $642.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of BRO opened at $67.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $68.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

