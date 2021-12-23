Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Capital International Investors increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,249,000 after buying an additional 5,978,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after buying an additional 2,616,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,379 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,777,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,830,000 after purchasing an additional 850,216 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $62.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

