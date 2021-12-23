Brokers Issue Forecasts for Global Payments Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Global Payments in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $7.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.81. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.18.

GPN opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.25. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

