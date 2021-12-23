Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dexterra Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DXT. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.35.

TSE:DXT opened at C$8.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.75. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$5.72 and a 1-year high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$555.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.70 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

