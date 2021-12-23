Brokerages Set Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT at $6.17

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREVF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target (up from C$2.50) on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TREVF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,335. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.15 million and a P/E ratio of -24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

