Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT at $49.57

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAIN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.65. 10,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

