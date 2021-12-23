Brokerages Set OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Target Price at $24.83

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 25.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 741,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after buying an additional 152,239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 132.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,304.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 79,357 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $757,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.