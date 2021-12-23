Brokerages Set Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Target Price at $14.95

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. 439,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

