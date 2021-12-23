Brokerages Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Target Price at $9.89

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 2,927,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,003. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

