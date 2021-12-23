Brokerages Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) PT at $476.00

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $476.00.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,260,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after buying an additional 319,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after buying an additional 318,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $10.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $489.69. The stock had a trading volume of 116,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,639. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $310.62 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.