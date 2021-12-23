Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $845.30 Million

Analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce $845.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $846.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $844.60 million. Plexus posted sales of $830.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,704. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.46 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.