Brokerages Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to post sales of $133.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.90 million to $155.80 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $2.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,970.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $246.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $291.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $883.80 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ MARA traded up $4.00 on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,420,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,513,904. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 4.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

