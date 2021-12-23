Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post sales of $8.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.96 billion. Magna International reported sales of $10.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $36.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $39.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.78 billion to $41.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Magna International by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Magna International by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MGA stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,139. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average is $83.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

