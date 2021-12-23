Brokerages Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on LVOX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

In related news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVOX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,702. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

