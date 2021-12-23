Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post sales of $121.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $122.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $112.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $476.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $508.64 million, with estimates ranging from $495.81 million to $535.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.48.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

FR stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $64.26. 3,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,011. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $65.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

