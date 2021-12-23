Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.31 Million

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post sales of $121.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $122.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $112.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $476.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $508.64 million, with estimates ranging from $495.81 million to $535.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.48.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

FR stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $64.26. 3,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,011. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $65.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.