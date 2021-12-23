Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.97. 376,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66. Amdocs has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

