Brokerages Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. PolarityTE posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 102.66% and a negative net margin of 265.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

PTE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,915. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.97. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at $2,193,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 50.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 836,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 281,949 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

