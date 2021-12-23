Brokerages Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $8.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $109.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.79. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $2,244,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Oshkosh by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

