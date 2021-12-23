Brokerages Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will post $1.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 354.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $1.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 7,990.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

SOLO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 56,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,617. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.