Brokerages Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report $47.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.07 million. Camden National reported sales of $49.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $185.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.35 million to $186.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $186.91 million, with estimates ranging from $184.51 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 134.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the third quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the second quarter worth $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National during the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

CAC stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $48.42. 139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,243. Camden National has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $719.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

