Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 14,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 353,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

