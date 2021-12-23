Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Posts Earnings Results

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.71%.

Shares of NYSE BEDU opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $206.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Bright Scholar Education worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.