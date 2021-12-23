Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Posts Earnings Results

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.71%.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $206.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Bright Scholar Education worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

