Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.71%.

Bright Scholar Education stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Bright Scholar Education worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

