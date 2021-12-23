Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:BRDG opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,457,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000.

