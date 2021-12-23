Brian L. Durkin Sells 11,790 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AbbVie stock opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $233.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average is $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

