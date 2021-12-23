Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €85.00 ($95.51) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.23 ($102.51).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €76.62 ($86.09) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($63.20). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €79.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.37.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

