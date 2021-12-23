Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €85.00 ($95.51) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.23 ($102.51).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €76.62 ($86.09) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($63.20). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €79.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.37.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.